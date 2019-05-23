FACUA celebrates the Constitutional Court repealing the article in the LOPD that allows parties to collect data

FACUA-Consumers in Action shares their satisfaction at the unanimous decision made by the Constitutional Court that declared null the section 1 of article 58 bis of the Organic Law 5/1985, of 19 June, of the General Electoral Regime included in the third final provision of the new Organic Law on Protection of Personal Data (LOPD, according to its initials in Spanish), which allows political parties to collect personal data relating to political beliefs of the citizenry. The High Court, in a sentence of which the Magistrate Cándido Conde-Pumpido was the speaker, considers an appeal of unconstitutionality presented by the Ombudsman on the 5th of March 2019. The annulled article allowed parties to create voter databases based on those for and against them categorised b

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