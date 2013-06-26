FACUA celebrates the fact that judges continue to consider mortgage floor clauses null with retroactive effect

FACUA-Consumers in Action celebrates the fact that judges continue to consider mortgage floor clauses null with retroactive effect, and that they are condemning banks to return the money they overcharged in opposition to the ruling of the Supreme Court. As yet, there are four sentences which make use of the Civil Code to declare these abusive clauses null – and subsequently, without effect – after the Supreme Court ruling, which considers that “the retrospective nature of the sentence will generate a risk of serious disruption with great significance to public policy in economic matters”. The association, however, regrets the inaction against these practices on the part of the Government and autonomous communities to prevent those affected f

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión