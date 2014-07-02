According to University of Vienna and Gfk
FACUA, chosen the fourth top activist organisation on Twitter discussing the European Elections 2014
The investigation concludes that traditional media are not alone anymore on the centre of this social network discussion regarding the European voting and that, in Spain, there was quite a lot of activism and campaigning.
FACUA.org
España-02/07/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action was the fourth social activist organization most influential on Twitter in Europe during the European Parliamentary elections 2014, behind the profiles of Human Rights Watch (advocacy on human rights), Ada Colau (speaker of the Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca, Platform of the Affected by Unfair Mortgages, in Spanish) and Democracia Real Ya! (Real Democracy Now!, in Spanish, organization created from the 15M social protest), and followed by Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (Platform of the Affected by Unfair Mortgages, in Spanish). That’s the conclusion of the study The European Politica
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