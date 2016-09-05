FACUA claims that fines like the 3,000 Euros handed to El Corte Ingles encourage selling at a loss

FACUA-Consumers in Action claims that such insignificant fines like the 3,005.70 Euros handed to El Corte Ingles for selling olive oil at a loss, only promote this type of fraudulent practice and therefore, unfair competition. This last sanction was given by the Directorate General of Commerce and Consumer Affairs at the regional Government of Madrid after the claim made by the farmers association UPA. From the association’s point of view, this is an insignificant amount of money and considers the sanctions set out in the regional regulations as ridiculous. Therefore, FACUA warns that sanctions are rendered ineffective if they do not dissuade large companies from committing these frauds. FACUA claims that this type of fraudulent commercial practice distorts the marke

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