FACUA claims that the assumed discounts offered by electricity companies have increased bills by 11%

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the suspected discounts offered by electrical companies actually increase the bill up to 11%. In its report Las mentiras de las eléctricas, FACUA uncovers the false advertising of the sector and the fraudulent practices committed by its salespeople, who visit the addresses of users to offer discounts that do not fit the reality or are conditional on the recruitment of additional services that inflate the bills and give false promises that the rates will not rise in one or more years. FACUA has carried out an analysis of offers from Iberdrola, Endesa, Gas Natural Fenosa, HC Energía and E.On ahead of the Last Resort Tariff (TUR) set by the Government from January. The association concludes that to abandon the TUR is a

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