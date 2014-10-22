The organization calls for a flat rate regulated by the Government
FACUA compares the extremely expensive prices on mobile internet deals, the fastest growing business for telephone operators
Requesting an additional 1GB results in extra charges of 6 Euros with Yoigo and Simyo and up to 11 Euros with Vodafone, which together with Orange is also the most expensive operator for extra data.
FACUA.org
España-22/10/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has conducted a comparative study on the rates of mobile internet deals, the new fastest growing revenue for telecom operators (see pdf table in Spanish).The study includes offers from eight companies: Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Yoigo, Pepephone, Másmovil, Simyo and R.
The study sheds light on the ridiculously disproportionate rates, applied when a customer uses all of their monthly data allowance, something that more often than not occurs earlier in the month, given the increasing use of mobile internet.
From 6 to 11 Euros for only 1GB extra
Thus arranging an additional 1GB at 3G or 4G speeds will incur in charges ranging from six E
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