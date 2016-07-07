FACUA Comunidad Valenciana asks Marenostrum to guarantee immediate refund of tickets

FACUA Comunidad Valenciana urges the organisers of the music festival Marenostrum, which was cancelled just 24 hours before the start of the celebration, to guarantee and to begin processing the reimbursement of the 20,000 tickets already sold with immediate effect. The organisers of the electronic music festival, whose celebration was planned to take place in the Valencian municipality of Alboraia from the 8-10 July, has announced its cancellation. This comes after the local government refused to grant the necessary licences, as well as giving the order to dismantle the installations, following advice from the autonomous government of Valencia against the celebration on environmental grounds. FACUA calls for the organisation to return the money as soon as possible given t

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