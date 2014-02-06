First initiative proposed by the association with other European organisations
FACUA conducts comparative study about electricity supply in ten European countries
The price of regulated kWh in Spain is 48.2% higher than the cheapest regulated rate among the analysed countries, found in Hungary.
FACUA.org
Europa-06/02/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action put together a comparative study about electricity supply in ten European countries with the objective of getting to know in the greatest detail possible how the provision of this basic service to consumers works in other European countries (the study is available in English and Spanish).
In the report, carried out between September 2013 and January 2014, FACUA analyses the situation of electricity supply in ten countries, out of which eight are European Union members (Cyprus, Spain, Estonia, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Portugal) an
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