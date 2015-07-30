FACUA considers a joke the conditions imposed on irregular immigrants to receive primary care

FACUA-Consumers in Actions considers a joke the announcement made by the Minister of Health, Alfonso Alonso, who said that irregular immigrants will be able to access the primary care system again. Four months after he committed to doing so, now he makes it conditional to the registration of the immigrants’ residency in the town where they request the service for more than a year, among other things. The association requests the Minister that, instead of proposing measures that limits the access to the health care system like this one, he should repeal the Royal Decree 16/2002, of 20 April, or urgent measures to guarantee the sustainability of the National Health Care System and improve the quality and security of their benefits. This law caused that more than 800,00

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