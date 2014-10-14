FACUA considers a scandal the illegal Government aid given to firms such as Telefónica Movistar, Santander Group or Iberdrola

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers a scandal the billionaire aid that the Government illegally gave, as a tax deduction, to the biggest Spanish companies -Telefónica Movistar, Santander Group and Iberdrola, among them- in 2011. This happened at the same time as Rajoy’s Administration the harsh tax reform that has caused five million people to lose their jobs and when the public sector heavy cuts started. The association requests Rajoy’s Administration to stop turning a blind eye to the frauds these companies commit against consumers and to the serious problems that citizens have to face due to his disastrous decisions, such as the tragedy of tenants evictions, energy poverty, lack of credit, etc. FACUA reminds that the Spanish corporations involv

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