FACUA considers absolutely insufficient the measures that Andalusian Government has taken in relation to the iodized salt fraud

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds absolutely insufficient the measures that Andalusian Government has taken in relation to the iodized salt fraud in this autonomous community, following the explanation received by the General Secretariat of Consumption, dependant of the Regional ministry office of Local Administration and Institutional Relations. The organisation is still waiting for the autonomous Government to penalise the companies involved on this consumers’ scam and take the right measures so the fraudulent brands keep being sold. The General Secretariat of Consumption states, on the document sent to FACUA, that after analysing «twenty-two iodized salt samples from nineteen brands«, they have checked that they didn’t comply with the required proportion of

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