Electricity prices have risen 24% in the last six months
FACUA considers it immoral that electric companies benefit while they cut power supply to those living in poverty
The association demands the new Energy Minister Alvaro Nadal to overturn the politics of the PP from the last few years, which have only made statistics of energy poverty worse.
FACUA.org
España-10/11/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action considers it immoral that the big electric companies continue to cut the electric supply of destitute families whilst their own profits are making them multimillionaires. The top three companies have earned 4,277 million Euros in the first nine months of this year, 1.3% more than last year during the same period.
The association warns that the stifling rises in electric prices, which have increased by 24.6% in the last six months, are not going to stop unless the Ministry of Energy introduces legislative changes to guarantee the protection of vulnerable consumers, as EU law demands.
FACUA points out that there is absolutely no legal reason why the Government should not take action to guarantee reasonable tariffs for such an essential supply as ele
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