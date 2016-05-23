FACUA considers it outrageous that the National Plan on Drugs awards an alcohol association

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers it outrageous that the Ministry of Health has awarded the Spanish Federation of Spirits (FEBE, according to its initials in Spanish) for its supposed «efforts in preventing alcohol abuse, promoting responsible drinking and fighting against the permissive attitude towards underage drinking and other groups at risk». The association regards it a joke that the Government has awarded an organisation which virtually all the spirit distributors belong to and even more that their supposed fight is against alcohol abuse. This is a decision lacking all logic, states FACUA. The Government has announced on the Official State Bulletin (BOE, according to its initials in Spanish), published on the 13 May, the award of 22 crosses to the Order of

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