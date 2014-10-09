FACUA considers ridiculous Spanish Government's cut of cooperation with Africa of 80% since 2011

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers ridiculous that the Spanish Government has drastically cut cooperation aid with Africa 80% since 2011. The Government’s neglect, along with its European and North American pairs, is responsible for the Ebola outbreak affecting Africa for the last 40 years and now spreading all over the world. The association considers that a Government which has taken part on the plundering of the most affected countries is hypocritical since it has done absolutely nothing relevant to contain an outbreak that has already reached Spain. Right in the middle of the Ebola crisis, FACUA recalls that the Spanish Government has cut the official development aid to Africa an 80% since conservatives reached the Government in 2011, funds used on projects to develop

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