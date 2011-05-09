FACUA considers that Ryanair's blackmail is result of the lack of forcefulness of the Government and Autonomous Communities faced with its endless frauds

FACUA-Consumers in Action believes that Ryanair’s blackmail, threatening to reduce operations in Spain if the fines are not removed, is due to the lack of forcefulness of the Government and the Autonomous Communities faced with its endless frauds. The CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, has sent a letter to the Minister of Public Works, José Blanco. The airline threatens in it to start «the process of reduction of flights, routes, traffic and jobs at Spanish airports» if the fines imposed by different administrations are not removed. Also the Irish carrier warns that this «problem» is «potentially dangerous for Spanish tourism.» FACUA is not surprised about the fact that Ryanair is making a mockery of the authorities and th

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