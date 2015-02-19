FACUA considers the new reform of the Criminal Code an attack on freedom of expression

FACUA completely rejects the reform of the Criminal Code for acts of terrorism which will be voted upon today by the Spanish Parliament, for being an attack against freedom of expression although disguised as a law against terrorism. The association considers absolutely unacceptable the ambiguity of the new definition of terrorism, included in section 2 of chapter VII which considers an act of terrorism any action which «forces State powers to act or refrain to act». Among other things, it might include acts of resistance against evictions. It is equally unacceptable that actions advertised on social networks would be more strictly punished. FACUA further believes that the decision to approve this reform as an emergency act was not justified and implies an ab

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