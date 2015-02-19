Voted today by the Parliament
FACUA considers the new reform of the Criminal Code an attack on freedom of expression
The association considers unacceptable the fact that the legislation is used as a pretext against terrorism to limit the rights and freedoms of citizens in an article which condemns protests such as the attempts to stop evictions or those in social networks.
FACUA.org
España-19/02/2015
FACUA completely rejects the reform of the Criminal Code for acts of terrorism which will be voted upon today by the Spanish Parliament, for being an attack against freedom of expression although disguised as a law against terrorism.
The association considers absolutely unacceptable the ambiguity of the new definition of terrorism, included in section 2 of chapter VII which considers an act of terrorism any action which «forces State powers to act or refrain to act». Among other things, it might include acts of resistance against evictions. It is equally unacceptable that actions advertised on social networks would be more strictly punished.
FACUA further believes that the decision to approve this reform as an emergency act was not justified and implies an ab
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido