FACUA creates a movement for those scamed by Dell, refusing to deliver laptops that were on sale for 35 and 39 euros

FACUA-Consumers in Action has launched a platform for those negatively affected by Dell refusing to deliver the laptops that sold on May 23 through its online store at the prices of 35 and 39 euros. The association’s legal team is preparing legal action against the American multinational company. Although the company argues that there was an error that caused eight models of laptops of the 5000 and 7000 series of the Inspirion range to be offered at such low prices -four for 29 euros plus 21% VAT and another four for 32.53 euros plus tax- FACUA believes that the circumstances of the case gather enough evidence to legally assess that Dell is obliged to deliver them. Moreover, not only were the purchases processed automatically from the company’s website, but after seve

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