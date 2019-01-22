FACUA criticise authorities for leaving consumers out of taxi and PHV regulation

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticise authorities for excluding consumer associations from the negotiating table over the future of the taxi and personal hire vehicle (PHV) sectors. The association warns that regulating these transport services must ensure a passenger rights framework, something which is lacking at present. For this reason, the association urges Spain’s Government, local authorities and councils to remember the importance of involving civil society organisations defending consumer interests in an open dialogue about the PHV regulatory framework and the update to regional and local regulation required within the taxi sector. Solidarity with the taxi sector When it comes to taxi drivers’ complaints, FACUA stands in solidarity with a s

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