FACUA criticises Brussels for setting out new roaming restrictions and for accusing users of 'abuse'

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises the European Commission for continuing to set out conditions and restrictions on free roaming inside the EU, following the claims of the continent’s large operators, who set out conditions against the interests of the users. This organisation, whose initial idea was to fix a limit of 90 days per year to have this service at the same price as in their country of origin, has stalled and has now set out new conditions based on the users’ country of residence and most importantly, on the amount they use roaming. The association regards the argument presented by the European Commission as outrageous, positioned explicitly on the side of the companies and not on that of the consumers. Brussels states that the new proposed criter

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