FACUA criticises new mortgage law for omitting important consumer protection measures

FACUA-Consumers in Action has criticised Spain’s new law on homeowners’ loans, approved by the Congress of Deputies’ Economy and Business Committee on Tuesday 11th December, for not having contained a number of consumer protection measures. It also imposes very high fees on the repayment of fixed-rate loans, and determines a very low limit of arrears in mortgage repayments before financial institutions can evict a homeowner. The association deems it unacceptable that this new law, which will regulate the granting of mortgages, fails to include various measures considered fundamental to protecting consumer rights. The details of the finalised law don’t involve a ban on evictions when the homeowner has no alternative accommodation, something which, FACUA st

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