FACUA criticises that air transport legislation is made following lobbies' dictation
The association regrets the EU Court of Justice's sentence that criticises Spanish rules and gives priority to the airlines charging the transportation of passengers baggage over consumers' rights.
FACUA.org
Europa-19/09/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action regrets the sentence made public this Thursday by the Court of Justice of the EU against Spanish legislation that forces airlines to include passengers’ baggage carriage on the basis of the plane ticket, not allowing them to separately charge a supplement for the carriage of checked-in baggage. The organisation considers regrettable that, with this sentence, the European Union gives priority to a business model which offers less services to consumers over citizens’ rights.
The association believes that plane tickets must include the carriage of passengers’ baggage, as it happens when travelling by other means of transportation, such as road or railway. Therefore, this sentence gives priority to the commercial purposes of some companies
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