FACUA criticises that the European Commission avoids taking real actions against Volkswagen

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds that the steps taken so far by the European Commission (EC) regarding the Volkswagen emissions’ fraud are not enough. The association finds disappointing that the Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Vera Jourová, has taken a year to hold a meeting with the European consumer organisations to start dealing with the scandal. The meeting took place last Thursday (the scandal erupted in September 2015). 30 organisations, including FACUA, attended the meeting. Despite most of the organisations pointed out that one of their priorities is to get the company to compensate consumers affected by the fraud, Jourová stated that the Commission is not going to pressure the company about this. Jourová

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