FACUA criticises the bank's alarmist and dishonest messages aimed at pressuring the Supreme Court
FACUA believes that the banks are more than capable of taking on the total backdated payment of the tax on mortgages. This would provoke positive effects in the Spanish economy by stimulating consumer spending.
FACUA.org
España-06/11/2018
FACUA-Consumers in Action believes that the banks are more than capable of covering the total of backdated payments to users and autonomous regional tax offices for the mortgage tax. The amount to date is far lower than the amount of illegal profits which financial entities have gained through their fraudulent interest clause.
To this effect, FACUA considers the alarmist and dishonest messages emanating from different voices in the banking sector to be a means of pressuring Supreme Court judges in relation to their decision on the jurisprudential turn adopted in the recent Third Chamber ruling.
The association points out that the rebate of the Document Duties tax to millions of mortgage borrowers would have a positive impact on the Spanish economy as it would stimulate con
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