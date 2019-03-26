FACUA criticises the Copyright Directive approved by European Parliament which enforces prior constraint
The association considers leaving an algorithm to select what content can be shared online to be less than democratic and an instrument to discourage diversity.
FACUA.org
Europa-26/03/2019
FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises the European Parliament for having ultimately approved the Directive relating to copyright that enforces prior restraint to prevent content subject to copyright being published online. The association warns that this copyright reform will generate a dangerous impact on the the right to information of the citizens of the European Union and the freedoms associated with it.
The vote, which took place on Tuesday, went ahead thanks to a narrow margin of votes in favour, 384, against 274 against and 36 abstentions.
FACUA regards this new directive as one that could turn the internet into something more passive, in which large groups would control the contents that are published and could disengage platforms where they are created collectively
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