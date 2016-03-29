FACUA criticises the Government for backing the false closure of Fertiberia's Phosphogypsum case in Huelva

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises central Government for backing the plan presented by the company Fertiberia for the closure of its Phosphopgypsum pools at the marshes in Huelva. The association regards the project, declared as «ideal» by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment, as a papering over the cracks of the real environmental and health threats posed by not completely eliminating the presence of chemical and radioactive substances in the area. In 2010 the Audiencia Nacional (a special National High Court where only national or specific felonies are judged) condemned the fertiliser company and made the owner, Juan Miguel Villar Mir regenerate part of the affected area, which was around 750 hectares. However, FACUA claims that the proposed soluti

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