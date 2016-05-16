Approved in 2014
FACUA criticises the Government for not implementing the new European regulation on tobacco advertisement
The EU's Directive comes into effect on the 20th May but has not yet been incorporated into Spanish legislation.
FACUA.org
España-16/05/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has criticised the Government for not implementing the European regulation on tobacco products, having had the last two years to incorporate it into Spanish legislation after its approval in 2014.
The association considers the situation to demonstrate yet again the passive attitude of the Spanish Government, led by Mariano Rajoy, in matters of consumer protection which is especially surprising in a case like this relating to health.
On Friday 20 May, the Tobacco Products Directive (Directive 2014/40/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 3 April 2014 on the approximation of the laws, regulations and administrative provisions o
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