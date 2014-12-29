The reasons given are exactly the same as the ideas offered by the big telecom companies
FACUA criticises the Government for submitting to telecom companies' interests and avoiding the elimination of roaming
The association rejects the weak reasons given in a report made by European regulators co-chaired by Spanish CNMC to allow the big telecom companies charge an extra fee for calling from a foreign country within the EU, such as that Spanish people don't travel that much.
FACUA.org
Europa-29/12/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises the Government for submitting their interests to those of telecom companies in their new attempt to avoid the elimination of roaming, the extra fee paid when using the mobile phone from a foreign country within the EU.
European regulators, co-chaired by the Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish), have made a report in which they keep pushing so that the directive passed last April that should eliminate that fee does not come into force.
The directive
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