FACUA criticises the lack of transparency in notifying patients when medical devices have been taken off the market
A new protocol must be developed to inform people who have a prosthesis fitted in the event that their device has been listed as posing a health risk.
FACUA.org
España-27/11/2018
FACUA- Consumers in Action criticises the lack of transparency in publicly notifying patients when medical devices have been taken off the market. Patients who have a prosthesis fitted, the association argues, receive little to no information when their device has been listed as posing a health threat. Due to this, FACUA says it is essential that a new protocol be established, so that details regarding the device’s recall are correctly communicated in a timely manner to prevent further risk.
According to Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, which contributed to The Implant Files, a year-long international investigation run by the International Consortium of Inv
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido