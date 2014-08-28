Principle of proportionality is not used regarding how serious the irregularities are
FACUA criticises the ridiculous fines imposed by autonomous consumption authorities for massive frauds
The highest penalisation imposed in Spain is equivalent to the revenues the company generated while committing these frauds for a couple of days. The association releases a ranking of fines imposed in Spain, EU and USA.
FACUA.org
España-28/08/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has made a fines for corporate fraud ranking (you can read it here in Spanish). In it, it is stated that consumption authorities in Autonomous Communities are imposing the smallest fines. This way, the organisation criticises that these penalisations are both too limited and ridiculous. In fact, they are not even made public.
The association warns that the highest penalisation that Spanish Consumption authorities have imposed through history for a fraud against consumers has not been of thousands or hundreds or not even tens of millions. It was the 2.9 million Euros fine imposed by Madrid’s autonomous government to Movistar, for the fraud of the rounding off –telep
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