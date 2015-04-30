FACUA criticizes the chaos on the processes of bank customer identification

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticizes the chaos and confusion generated around the processes of bank customer identification needed to implement the Law to prevent money laundering. The association reports the absence of intervention by the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the full information about the process would reach users. According to Royal Decree 304/2014, of May 5, that regulates Law 10/2010 of April 28 on the prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing, all banks will have to keep a formal identification and information about the professional or business activity of their customers before May 1. That is why many users have received notice in recent weeks that they must present their identity card, residence card or other ID and complete a form before the en

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