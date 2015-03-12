FACUA deeply rejects the proposal of the builders' trade association to parasitize the motorway network with a toll scheme

FACUA-Consumers in Action deeply rejects the proposal of Seopan’s –builders’ trade association- to parasitize Spain’s motorway public network with a toll scheme so that it funds the public works contracted from the Government with those same companies. The scheme was suggested yesterday by Seopan’s president. The association considers that it is shameful that they try to ensure their business next term, not only at the expense of the national budget, but also straight from citizens’ pockets. Julián Núñez, president of Seopan, is not only suggesting creating additional funds by charging every time the motorway network is used, but he also wants that other rates are doubled-charged, such as a fee on water treatment pla

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