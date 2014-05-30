FACUA demands Carrefour to withdraw a padded bikini top aimed at nine-year-old girls and the catalogue where it is advertised

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands Carrefour to withdraw a padded bikini top aimed at children who are from nine to fourteen years old and the catalogue where it is advertised. FACUA considers that the way the article is presented in the company’s latest swimwear catalogue, dangerously encouraging the premature sexualisation and commercialisation of childhood. The mentioned bikini is advertised on page 27 of Carrefour’s Swimwear Collection Catalogue (May 27 to June 22). It is presented as «Girl’s bikini with foam» (a material that comes from expanded polystyrene and that is used, among other things, as padding for bras) and the sizes rank from nine to fourteen-year-old girls. It costs 14 Euros. The advertising picture shows a child wearing th

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