FACUA demands compensations to Ryanair for not checking in luggage due to their handling staff strike in Madrid

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands Ryanair to compensate users affected by the company’s handling staff strike in Madrid’s airport as if the scheduled flights had been cancelled. The company is warning users who are flying to or from Madrid that, while the strike lasts, they cannot check in luggage. As an alternative, the company offers the possibility of carrying two pieces of hand luggage, but offers no option other than cancelling the flight and be refunded to those users who need to fly with checked in luggage. The association considers that this is not enough and that Ryanair must compensate users due to the damage that this cancellation causes them, as it is having to find a more expensive alternative mean of transportation for the same route in a short pe

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