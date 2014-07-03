FACUA demands that Carrefour is fined for advertising a children's bikini using a picture that shows a sexualised child

FACUA-Consumers in Action has taken legal action against Carrefour for sexually advertising a bikini’s design with a padded with foam top aimed at girls from nine to fourteen years old. The lawsuits have been submitted to the Consumption authorities from some autonomous communities, Madrid among them, where the company has its Spanish main office, and also to the Women’s Institute and the Ombudswoman. The association demanded the withdrawal of the advert to the company, and Carrefour has not even given an answer yet. FACUA regrets the way this product is presented in the French supermarket chain’s swimwear catalogue, launched on late May, which encourages a dangerous premature sexualisation and commercialisation of childhood. The advertising picture shows

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión