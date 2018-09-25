FACUA demands that holiday rental platforms be regulated

FACUA-Consumers in Action is demanding the regulation of intermediary platforms for renting flats to tourists, in order to achieve better protection of the rights of consumers. Miguel Ángel Serrano, member of the Board of Directors of the association, this Tuesday addressed the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism’s working group on holiday home rentals, in order to present the organisation’s proposals in this area. First of all, FACUA considers it essential that this area be regulated to define the responsibilities of intermediary platforms, so that they respond directly to users in the case of any failure to comply with the agreed service provided via these businesses. «It is necessary that a cooperative responsibility is legally required

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