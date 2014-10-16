FACUA demands that Spain follows France in the banning and criminalization of 'planned obsolescence'

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the Ministries of Health, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment, to impose heavy penalties for companies who practice the so-called planned obsolescence. The association calls for the adoption of measures similar to those just taken by the French Government in the forthcoming reform of the Royal Decree on Waste of Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) as well as the Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, dated November 16th, that approves the revised text of the General Law for the Defence of Consumers and Users and other complementary laws. In this modification, which will allow the implementation of the European Directive 2012/19/EU, the Government has the opportun

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