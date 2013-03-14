CONGRATULATIONS GIVEN TO THE INSTIGATORS
FACUA demands that the Government immediately paralyse all evictions after the ruling of the CJEU
It orders thorough and urgent alterations to current mortgage legislation, contrary to European, national and autonomous community regulations about consumer rights.
FACUA.org
España-14/03/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action demands that the Government immediately paralyse all current eviction trials after the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) (view it here) which declares Spanish regulations to be contrary to European law.
«It is an historic ruling, which will be a turning point in the relationship with mortgages and banks», Rubén Sánchez, spokesperson of FACUA, indicated in a press conference. «Now it´s the Government´s turn to make a move, Rajoy should explain himself immediately».
The association, which celebrates the ruling, demands the urgent and necessary alteration of state mor
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