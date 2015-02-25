FACUA demands that the Government regulate the fuel price after the sanctions imposed on five oil companies by Competition Authorities

After the new sanctions imposed by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) to petrol companies, FACUA-Consumers in Action insists that the Government should regulate the sector and periodically set a maximum price which can be charged for fuel in petrol stations. The CNMC imposed a 32 million Euros sanction on five oil companies, which include Repsol (20 million Euros), Cepsa (10 million Euros), Disa (1.3 million Euros), Galp (800,000 Euros) and Meroil (300,000 euros) for fixing prices. The sanctions were inflicted for illicit practices in the coordination of fuel prices, as well as for agreeing on a non-aggression pact and exchanging information among the companies. FACUA insists that the Government regulation of prices

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