The platform for consumers affected by the scandal (#afectadosVolkswagen) nears 15,000 members
FACUA demands that Volkswagen clarifies once and for all whether modifications to cars will affect their performance
The freephone line set up by the company last Saturday is permanently engaged and many calls are cut off by operators.
FACUA.org
España-03/10/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action demands that the Volkswagen Group clarify once and for all whether the modifications they intend to carry out on the diesel vehicles affected by its emissions fraud will alter the performance of the cars in question, reducing their power or increasing their fuel consumption.
FACUA considers the opacity of the multinational carmaker unacceptable, especially as it still has not clarified the nature of its announced modifications to the 11 million vehicles in which it introduced a fraudulent software to circumvent emissions tests. Almost 700,000 of these cars were sold in Spain.
Volkswagen’s freephone information line: chaotic
The association also found that the freephone line (900 180 361) put in place by the Volkswagen Group fro
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