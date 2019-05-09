FACUA demands the Government follow Portugal's example and lower the VAT for electricity

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands that the acting government follow Portugal’s example and lower the VAT applied to the electric bill of domestic consumers. The reduction from 21 to 4% that the association advocates for would save the average user 130 euros annually, according to an analysis that took as reference tariffs from the last twelve months with currently valid indirect taxes and a drop in 18 percentage points to represent the application of the super reduced VAT. FACUA considers it absolutely disproportionate for the tax burden that currently supports such an essential asset as electricity, and even more so considering the rise in prices that this energy supply has suffered for years. The association recalls that April ended with an inter-annual rise of 4.5% in th

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión