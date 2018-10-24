FACUA demands the tax office to rebate income tax on maternity pay automatically, without needing a claim

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands that the tax office under minister María José Montero automatically return the income tax on maternity pay, which was retained illegally according to a recent Supreme Court ruling, without requiring the affected persons to be obliged to claim it. The association has sent a letter to the minister in which it notes that there is no legal impediment for the Tax Agency to initiate the return of the sums unduly paid, and that if it obliges those affected to make a claim in order to receive the money they have the right to, there will be some who fail to do so for lack of knowledge or time to be able to make a claim. FACUA comments that to return these sums the tax office needs only to notify recipients of the quantity that they ar

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