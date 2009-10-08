FACUA denounces 24 companies that charge consumers for solving their queries and complaints

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced twenty four companies for charge the consumers for solving their queries and complaints. They urge users to dial phone numbers with the dialing code 807. These are companies of the aerial sector, travel agencies, websites, online games, financial intermediary, auctions, mail-order clothing companies and electronics shops and care hire. These companies earn money at the expense of the queries of their clients and also of the complains made by those who suffer problems related to the quality of their products, delayed services or delayed deliveries. The denounces have been sent to the Secretary of State for Telecommunications ad Information Society (Setsi), from the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade. The Code of

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