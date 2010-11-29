FACUA denounces a company that promises to cure AIDS and cancer with a miraculous method based on magnetism

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported a company called Magnetika which promises to cure AIDS, cancer and a long list of diseases using a miraculous method based on magnetism. Magnetika Saiffe, formerly Avanti’x, sells its products in Mexico, the US and Spain through a pyramid scheme with a network of dealers and distributors. On their website, terapiamagnetica.com, the company says its products «have been able to cure and heal patients with complex diseases difficult to cure such as high cholesterol, hypertension, AIDS and terminal cancer among others». Using pseudo-scientific language, Magnetika claims it can prevent, diagnose and treat many diseases going so far as to suggest that no further medical treatment will be required and warning of its al

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