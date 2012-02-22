FACUA denounces a Spanish version of an iPhone and iPad app which describes homosexuals as 'deviant'

FACUA-Consumers in Action claims that a Spanish version of an app for iPhone and iPad, called iSinónimos describes homosexuals as deviant. When someone looks for synonyms for the term homosexual the application provides a list of words with negative connotations in Spanish like desviado, torta, trolo, bujarrón, sodomita, marica and maricón. iSinónimos also describes Jewish people as: mean, stingy, miserly as well as Zionist. It uses the spanish words agarrado, cicatero, avaro, roñoso, tacaño and sionista. FACUA has requested that the application developer, Alberto Garcia Hierro, rectify these insulting descriptions. Also, the association h

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