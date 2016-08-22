FACUA denounces cinemas in Murcia, Soria, Alicante and Tenerife for denying entry to people who bought food elsewhere

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported four new cinemas in Murcia, Alicante, Soria and Tenerife for denying access to people who had bought food and drink from outside its cinema. Specifically, these cinemas are Neocine Espacio Mediterráneo (Cartagena, Murcia), Cines Lara (Soria), Axion cinemas (Alcoy, Alicante) and Multicines Tenerife (Santa Cruz de Tenerife). These reports have been presented to the consumer authorities in their respective regional communities. The association has been made fully aware of the unlawful refusals thanks to the warnings of several consumers. FACUA reminds people that to refuse entrance to the cinema of someone who has brought food and drink with them are regarded as unfair terms according to the stipulations set out in the Royal Legis

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