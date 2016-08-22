Neocine Espacio Mediterráneo, Cines Lara, Axión y Multicines Tenerife
FACUA denounces cinemas in Murcia, Soria, Alicante and Tenerife for denying entry to people who bought food elsewhere
The association reminds people that the function of a cinema is not to sell food and drink, which poses no economic threat if bought elsewhere and encourages customers to report new cases.
FACUA.org
España-22/08/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported four new cinemas in Murcia, Alicante, Soria and Tenerife for denying access to people who had bought food and drink from outside its cinema. Specifically, these cinemas are Neocine Espacio Mediterráneo (Cartagena, Murcia), Cines Lara (Soria), Axion cinemas (Alcoy, Alicante) and Multicines Tenerife (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).
These reports have been presented to the consumer authorities in their respective regional communities. The association has been made fully aware of the unlawful refusals thanks to the warnings of several consumers.
FACUA reminds people that to refuse entrance to the cinema of someone who has brought food and drink with them are regarded as unfair terms according to the stipulations set out in the Royal Legis
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