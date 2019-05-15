FACUA denounces Endesa and Naturgy to the Public Prosecutor's Office for fraudulently altering the cost of electricity
The association seeks that it investigate if the irregularities for which the CNMC has fined them constitute crimes against the market and consumers. The Audiencia Nacional conducts a case against Iberdrola for similar reasons.
FACUA.org
España-15/05/2019
FACUA-Consumers in Action have filed respective reports this Wednesday against Endesa Generación and Naturgy Generación to the Public Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organised Crime for fraudulently altering the price of electricity over various periods of time. The association asks for an investigation into the irregularities for which that the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) had just fined them between 5.8 and 19.5 million Euros could also be considered crimes against the market and consumers.
The association indicates in its statements that of the facts CNMC considers proven and that have resulted in penalties for serious infractions of the law of the electric sector there could be possi
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