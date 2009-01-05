FACUA denounces Euro 6000 and El Corte Inglés for promising false discounts of 10%

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Euro 6000 and El Corte Inglés group for promising false discounts of 10% in purchases made with cards of the mentioned net between November 21st and January 7th to all the people that get registered in the promotion called Euro 6000 Privileges. «Get registered and we give you 10% (discount) in the El Corte Inglés group», say the advertisement. But FACUA alerts that the promotion is reduced to the refund of 15 euros to consumers who spend at least 300 euros in the mentioned time period, so the percentage is reduced to 5%, and it is also conditioned to a minimum expense and have a limit. Through a complicated explanation, the «conditions of the Euro 6000 10% discount promotion in El Corte Inglés» published in this compa

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