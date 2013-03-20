FACUA denounces floor clauses before the 17 autonomous communities and demands severe sanctions

FACUA-Consumers in Action has condemned floor clauses in mortgages before the seventeen autonomous communities. The association demands appropriate sanctions for the size of the irregularities committed by the banking sector with these abusive clauses and the economic profit that comes from stopping users from profiting from the drop in the Euribor. FACUA has sent the seventeen consumer protection authorities of the autonomous communities the first round of condemnations against BBVA, Cajasol, Unicaja, Caja Rural del Sur and Banco Popular. The association, which is preparing action against other banks, invites users to provide copies of their mortgage contracts to increase the number of denounced banks. It asks them to assume their powers In

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