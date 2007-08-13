FACUA denounces Google and Yahoo! for violate the Spanish legislation on publicity and intellectual property

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced the commercial practices of the Internet search engines Google and Yahoo! because they infringe the Spanish legislation in publicity and intellectual property. The denounces have been addressed to the Spanish National Consumption Institute (INC) of the Ministry of Health and Consumption, the Spanish Office of Patents and Trademarks of the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce and Madrid’s Department of Economy and Consumption, where Google Spain and Yahoo Iberia have their main offices. FACUA has also demand the fulfillment of the Spanish legislation. FACUA notices that the search results made by users include advertisements that the search engines call sponsored links, which denomination, design and contents do not make

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