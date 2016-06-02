FACUA denounces Movistar for illegally charging postage when exchanging faulty parts

FACUA-Consumers in Action is denouncing Movistar for trying to illegally charge its clients postage costs for exchanging defective parts of their installations. The association has submitted a claim before various consumer authorities, amongst these, the General Directorate of Consumer Affairs in Madrid, where the company is based. This comes after it found out from several users that the company declared it would, from the 1 August, start charging them the amount it would cost the company to post a new decoder if their old one was broken. «We will send it to you, with corresponding postage costs», the company announced to their clients. With regard to regulatory legislation, FACUA defends the fact that this practice is completely illegal. Indeed, article 123.1 of t

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